Hugh Grant shares concerns about kids' modern education

Hugh Grant promotes outdoor play in recent conversation

Hugh Grant has raised his concerns about modern educational practices, claiming they are negatively impacting his children.

The Love Actually actor, known for his role as Prime Minister in the rom-com, spoke out against the use of laptops and tablets in classrooms, as well as the increasing restrictions on outdoor play.

At a campaigning event held at a school in west London, Grant lambasted recent school rules, calling them “pathetic”.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “They’re the ones saying they’re not going to play outside today because it’s raining, or they can’t go on the climbing frame because it’s windy. It’s pathetic – it seems to me that there is space for a hero school, a set of schools to break the mould.”

According to The Telegraph, the 64-year-old celebrity added, “The final straw was when the school started saying, with some smugness, we give every child a Chromebook, and they do a lot of lessons on their Chromebook, and they do all their homework on their Chromebook, and you just thought that is the last [expletive] thing they need, and the last thing we need.”

Alongside the Heretic star, American social psychologist Dr. Jonathan Haidt, and King Charles’ cousin Sophie Winkleman also attended the event.

Grant, who shares three children – Blue, John Mungo, and Lulu – with his Swedish wife, Anna Eberstein, also has two older children, Tabith and Felix, with his former partner Tinglan Hong.

For the unversed, the English actor married the Swedish filmmaker in 2018 at the Chelsea Register Office.