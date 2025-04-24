‘Star Wars’ director Shawn Levy gushes about Ryan Gosling acting skills

Shawn Levy unveils what fans can expect from Ryan Gosling’s character in the ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars director Shawn Levy praised Ryan Gosling’s presence in the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter.

According to the Stranger Things executive producer, Gosling is more than welcome addition to the Star Wars.

In a conversation with the People magazine during the opening night of Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway, Levy teased fans about Gosling’s work in the film.

"If you can have Ryan Gosling in anything you make, do that, because that's going to make the thing so much better and cooler," he told the outlet.

The Deadpool & Wolverine producer added that he’s a fan of "the idea of pairing" Gosling "and his kind of uniquely cool ethos with Star Wars."

"I haven't seen that pairing, and that gets me really excited," Levy said.

Earlier this month during the Star Wars celebration event in Tokyo, Levy announced that the movie will serve as standalone film, taking place several years after 2019’s Star Wars – Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Plot details for Starfighter have yet to be released and Gosling is the only confirmed cast member as of now but fans can expect a fresh adventure with brand-new characters.