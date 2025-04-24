Demi Moore gives four-word response on future Oscar chances

Demi Moore on possibility of winning Oscars in future: 'That would be nice'

Demi Moore has finally broken her silence after losing the Oscar gold to Mike Madison at the star-studded ceremony held on March 2.

The Hollywood legendary actress was nominated in Best Actress category for her extraordinary role in The Substance.

However, to everyone's shock the award went to a 26-year-old breakout star for her role in Anora.

Sadly enough, this was the 'first real shot' at bagging the Oscar award for Ashton Kutcher's ex after her decades-long career, as per Daily Mail.

The 62-year-old in an interview with Time Wednesday, April 2, revealed about how she really felt about losing this opportunity.

"I really had the pleasure of getting to know Mikey Madison and think that she did an incredible performance," gushed Moore before admitting, "…if I had won, it would've been a completion to what had started."

Upon being asked if she might be able to get the golden statue in future, the G.I. Jane actress gave a short four-word response, "That would be nice."

For the unversed, recently The Scarlet Letter alum got candid about her strong and evolving bond with her ex-husband Bruce Willis who has been battling with dementia for a long period of time.

The Ghost star confessed that their children will always remain a priority and, in her words, "we will always be family, just in a different from".