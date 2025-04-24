Pete Davidson reveals ‘horrible’ timeline for removal of 200 tattoos

Pete Davidson on tattoo removal

Pete Davidson is peeling back more than just layers of ink—he’s stripping away the past, one laser zap at a time. The Saturday Night Live alum recently opened up about his long journey of tattoo removal, and let’s just say—it’s not all laughs and punchlines.

“I started during COVID in 2020, and it’s gonna take me another 10 years,” Davidson revealed in a candid chat with Variety published Wednesday.

That’s a decade of laser appointments, numbing creams, and a whole lot of regret, folks.

“My arms are pretty much gone, and my hands and neck are gone,” he said, which might sound like a magician’s disappearing act, but it’s really just the power of advanced dermatology.

The tougher battle? His torso and back are still a work in progress—and apparently, not a fun one.

“It’s like putting your arm on a grill and burning off a layer, and then you gotta do maintenance and let it heal properly,” he shared. “And it’s pretty tough. It sucks. I’m not gonna lie.”

The Bupkis star, now 31, didn’t just talk about the physical pain. He got real about what drove him to cover his body in tattoos in the first place.

“I used to be a drug addict and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up,” he admitted. “And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with tattoos, but mine, when I look at them, I remember a sad person that was very unsure.”

Davidson’s motivation for going ink-free these days is refreshingly raw.

“When I look in the mirror, I don’t want the reminder of, ‘Oh yeah, you were a f–king drug addict. Like, that’s why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back,’” he said.

Because honestly, who wants a cartoon to roast them every morning?

“They should have meaning. Not just that I was high watching Game of Thrones,” he joked, offering a reminder that not all permanent decisions made during a binge-watch are worth it.

While he’s moved on from tattoos that commemorate his tough times—and his celebrity romances (yep, the Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande tributes are on the removal list too)—Davidson seems focused on healing, inside and out.

Currently dating model Elsie Hewitt and embracing a more grounded chapter, Pete’s laser-fueled fresh start proves one thing for sure: growth may sting, but it’s worth it—especially if it means saying goodbye to SpongeBob once and for all.