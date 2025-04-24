Jason Statham vexes neighbors with bizarre helicopter landing

Jason Statham may be used to high-speed chases and adrenaline-pumping stunts on screen, but his recent helicopter arrivals are stirring up real-life drama in a rather posh part of South London.

The action star, 57, and his fiancée, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 38, have reportedly been choppering into a local playing field—much to the dismay of nearby residents and, apparently, a few startled horses.

One 35-year-old local mum, who witnessed a landing last Friday, said the helicopter flew low over a nearby riding ground, causing quite a stir.

“The helicopter flew quite low over a riding ground and spooked two horses which were out at the time,” she shared.

“After landing, the pilot ran across the field to say sorry. It looked like he was really apologetic and made an effort to make sure everyone was OK. But if a horse bolts with a six-year-old on it, it won’t be pretty. Jason might have to save the day — again.”

Statham, whose filmography includes Crank, Snatch, The Transporter, and the Fast and Furious franchise, was seen landing in the same area with Rosie again the following day.

This time, the pilot reportedly tried to avoid flying over the riding school—perhaps a sign someone got the memo.

Still, the landings haven’t exactly won over the locals.

One homeowner voiced her frustration: “It’s been quite frequent. It flies low over our houses and it’s very loud. It’s not something we appreciate. I won’t be happy if it becomes a regular occurrence. There's a reason we chose to live far out from Heathrow or City airports.”

A nearby business owner echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s not great, especially with people working from home and elderly people living here.”

And in case that wasn’t enough, a dad of two whose house backs onto the field chimed in too, simply calling the chopper “very noisy.”

Jason and Rosie, who share two children, moved back to the UK five years ago after spending a decade in Beverly Hills.

The couple reportedly invested £15 million in three London properties—though, if the helicopter continues to make surprise landings, they might need to budget for a few neighborly gift baskets too.