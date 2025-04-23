Meghan Markle glows with happiness as she confesses to being the 'happiest wife'

Meghan Markle says 'she's the happiest' wife as she gushes over Prince Harry and Prince Archie

Meghan Markle radiates positivity as she returned to New York City for the TIME100 Summit on April 23, accompanied by her supporting husband Prince Harry.

Speaking on stage at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her current state of joy and gratitude in a rare personal moment, as per GB News.

In conversation with TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, Meghan shared: 'A confession I can share with you today is that I 'm the happiest I've her been.'

She added,' To have a husband and a partner who is supportive and kids who are healthy and happy-I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do.'

The Duchess, 43, also gave a sweet update about her son, Prince Archie, revealing, 'He's going to lose his first tooth this week, and I hope to make it home in time for it!'

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in California, after stepping down as working royals in 2020 arrived without their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple appeared in high spirits as they stepped out for the event, which draws together global leaders, influential voices, and changemakers.

This marks Meghan's second NYC visit in two months. She was last seen in the city in early March promoting her upcoming Netflix projects and appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 6.