Princess Kate, Prince William's anniversary plans revealed amid Palace update

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to embark on a heartfelt two-day visit to Scotland, where they will connect with rural communities across the scenic Isles of Mull and lona.

The trip, taking place on April 29 and 30, carries personal significance for the royal couple, as it coincides with their 14th wedding anniversary.

In a departure from royal tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales will spend a night in a self-catered cottage on the Isle of Mull, embracing the simplicity and beauty of the remote Scottish landscape, reported GB News.

Their stay reflects the couple's down-to-earth approach and desire to meaningfully engage with locals. Kensington Palace confirmed the details of the visit, which highlights the couple's continued dedication to rural outreach and community connection.

Scotland holds a special place in their hearts-it's where their romance began as students at the university of St Andrews.

To note, the couple tied the knot in 2011 and share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and continue to balance royal duties with family life, marking milestones with quiet elegance and heartfelt engagement.