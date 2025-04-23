Gwyneth Paltrow makes honest admission about ‘caveman diet’

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently made honest admission about ‘caveman diet’, saying she’s done with her ultra strict Paleo diet.

The Iron Man actress revealed that she could not stop herself from eating bread, cheese and pasta anymore after years of being “obsessed with eating healthily”.

Sharing insight into her diet, Gwyneth mentioned that she used to drink coffee for breakfast, bone broth for lunch and vegetables for dinner.

“I really deepened my connection with food and the whole philosophy around macrobiotics which is essentially just how they eat in the mountains of Japan so very local and seasonal,” explained the Contagion actress while speaking on her GOOP podcast.

Gwyneth mentioned, “Lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no diary, no sugar etc. I think that period of time I might have got a little didactical about it.”

Reflecting on diet’s benefits, the actress turned wellness guru said, “I was just so amazed that we had this power in our hands that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better.”

“I was sort of intoxicated by that idea and I still feel that way to this day,” remarked the 52-year-old.

Gwyneth noted that things “have gotten a little more complicated with me and longer term with inflammation and stuff”.

“It's the reason Brad and I became Paleo a few years ago now. Although I’m a little bit sick of it, if I’m honest,” stated the Sylvia actress.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth added, “I’m getting back into eating sourdough bread, cheese – there I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long.