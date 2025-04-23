Khloe Kardashian expresses excitement over the launch of new Hulu show

Khloe Kardashian has recently expressed her excitement over the announcement of her new reality show.

“It's very exciting, very new, very excellent,” said the Good American founder while speaking on a panel at Hulu’s inaugural Get Real House on April 22.

The Kardashians star revealed that she collaborated with Hulu for a new reality series three years after premiering their family’s show on the platform.

“We're excited to continue developing,” stated the 40-year-old.

Khloe, who shares two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, mentioned that new show, Calabasas Behind the Gates will “tell the story of those closest to the famous family like friends and neighbours”.

Rob Mills, executive vice president at Disney (Hulu’s parent company), was also present to expand on the plot at Hulu’s Get Real House.

“We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?” remarked Rob.

He added, “So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates.”

Khloe was accompanied by Scott Disick who didn’t say if he would be participating in the upcoming spin-off show.

However, the Khloud Protein Popcorn CEO opened up that she would like to see her brother Rob Kardashian make a comeback to reality TV on the family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“I really do… I always have my faith and confidence in Rob,” explained the reality star.

Meanwhile, Khloe disclosed that she and her family reportedly got paid equally on their shows and even had creative control over the content.

“It's more vanity things that we would cut,” she noted while speaking to Alex Cooper on the April 16 episode of her Call Her Daddy podcast.