King Charles honours Queen's tradition with key decision for Prince William

The real reason behind King Charles' decision to not attend Pope Francis' funeral has been unveiled.

According to Hello! Magazine, the monarch honoured the legacy of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with his move to send Prince William to the Pope's funeral in Vatican City on Saturday.

The future King will represent his father and the entire British royal family at the sombre occasion, marking a major milestone ahead of his reign.

It is important to note that the King is continuing the royal tradition, as his late mother never attended the funeral of a pontiff, who is the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

When the monarch was Prince of Wales, he went to "Pope John Paul II's funeral on behalf of his mother in 2005."

Notably, King Charles expressed his deep sadness over the demise of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 after a stroke on 21 April.

Buckingham Palace released the monarch's statement, which reads, "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of Pope Francis's death."

"We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss..."