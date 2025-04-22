'Heartstopper' fans are in for surprise as Netflix shares delightful update

Kit Conner, Joe Locke starrer is based on Alice Oseman's novel of the same name

Netflix backed series Heartstopper has just received a major update that will definitely increase excitement among fans.

Based on three seasons, the romantic comedy drama is created by Alice Oseman, starring Kit Conner and Joe Locke in the key roles.

The British drama is based on Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, grounded on six volumes.

Fans, who have been eagerly waiting to find out the fate of their favorite show, have finally received a promising update by the distributors.

As per the latest update fans were looking forward to a fourth season, but they might be surprised to hear that the show will come to end with a movie.

The streaming giant has confirmed a Heartstopper movie that is going to serve as the series finale, bringing Nick and Charlie’s story to a proper end.

They shared a statement on X, “‘Heartstopper’ will return, bigger than ever,”

“A ‘Heartstopper’ movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman’s upcoming volume six, is coming!!!”

Alice is once again going to serve as the writer for the feature film which will be drawn from the sixth and final volume of her novel.