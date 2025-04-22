One Direction star buys dream home for girlfriend?

One Direction musician makes surprising decision for ‘quiet life’ with girlfriend

One Direction former singer, Niall Horan, has seemingly made a bold decision regarding his family life.

The This Town crooner, who is mostly seen on a golf course or in music studio has reportedly spent euro 10 million for his new property.

According to The Sun, a source has revealed that the Slow Hands hitmaker have moved to a mansion in a star-studded community, with his long-time girlfriend, Amelia Woolley.

The notoriously private couple, who share a dog together, have already settled in and enjoying a "quite life."

"Niall has bought himself a gorgeous house and now lives close to celebs like Holly Willoughby and Ant & Dec," revealed the insider.

They further shared, "He did have a very cool penthouse in London but he wanted to get somewhere a little more grown up."

"Niall's new place feels like a proper family home. He is really settled with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley. They have a dog and are just like any other couple in their 30s," the tipster continued.

Last year, Horan was supported by his girlfriend Woolley as they both attended his bandmate Liam Payne's funeral alongside his other One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.

Horan and Woolley reportedly first met before lockdown in 2020. The couple made their first official public appearance in September 2021, at Horan’s charity gala, the Horan & Rose Gala in Hertfordshire, England.