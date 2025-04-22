Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare insight into parenting twin daughters

Sarah Jessica Parker shares insight into parenting twin daughters

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently revealed what it’s like to parenting twin teenage girls.

During an appearance on latest episode of Jenna and Friends on April 21, the Sex and the City alum, who shares two daughters Tabitha and Marion with husband Matthew Broderick, revealed it’s not difficult to raise twin girls.

“I feel like there's a sort of unfair idea about teenage twin girls,” said the 60-year-old.

To which, Jenna agreed, saying, “Totally!” who also has a twin sister, Barbara.

Sarah stated, “I find mine really likable… I really love their company. They're so interesting.”

“It's like you're constantly in a control study because you have one of this type and one of this type,” explained the And Just Like That actress.

Sarah further said, “They go to the same school, and they have reactions. I can say to the school, like, 'This is a proper control study. Like this is feelings, and they can kind of tell the story of the larger group.’”

However, the Hocus Pocus actress noted, “They're just really interesting. They're, generally speaking, really kind and curious.”

Meanwhile, Sarah previously opened up that her twins had “different interests” in a 2018 interview with PEOPLE.

“They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her,’” mentioned the Footloose actress.

Reflecting on her daughters’ interests, Sarah added, “Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in.”