King Charles, Queen Camilla set to repeat history to honour Pope Francis

King Charles and Queen Camilla would be taking a lesson from the past as they see major changes happening in scheduled plans after they received devastating news.

The Vatican had confirmed on Monday, just a day after Easter, that Pope Francis passed away due to a stroke followed by heart failure. Following the upsetting news, Buckingham Palace released a personal statement written by the monarch expressing his “deep sadness”.

Moreover, all the royal homes had received urgent orders to lower the flags at half-mast to pay respect to the late leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

While funeral planning for the Pope are now underway at the Vatican, sources reveal that there are set to be some changes the diary of the King and his wife Queen Camilla.

It is understood by DailyMail that the King will be cancelling his upcoming engagements out of respect for Pope Francis and to attend his funeral. He previously did the same thing 20 years ago for Pope John Paul II.

Charles rescheduled his wedding to Camilla in 2005 to attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

However, Royal Editor Rebecca English suggested that Prince William is expected to attend the significant and sombre ceremony on behalf of the monarch, who himself is going through cancer treatment for the past year.

The itinerary is still pending confirmation from the Buckingham Palace.