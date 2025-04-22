Dermot O'Leary clarifies his position on full time 'This Morning' role

O'Leary, is known for his extensive television career including hosting 'The X Factor'

Following the departures of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from ITV This Morning, many speculated that Friday co-hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond might step into the main presenting roles.

However, O'Leary has clarified that he and Hammond never pursued the positions, emphasising the importance of work-life balance.

In a recent interview with Sunday TImes, O'Leary stated, 'We are both busy enough, its about a good work-life balance. I have worked long and hard enough to know what is important.'

He highlighted his commitment to family, particularly his morning routine with his son, Kaspr, as a significant factor in his decision.

O'Leary, is known for his extensive television career including hosting The X Factor, continues to value meaningful storytelling and personal fulfillment over expanding his on screen presence.

While This Morning has since introduced new main presenters, O'Leary and Hammond remain integral to the show's lineup, continuing their Friday hosting duties and contributing to the program's ongoing success.