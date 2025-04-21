Prince Harry legal battles spark speculation of second memoir

Prince Harry moved to California along with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after the couple stepped down as working royals

Prince Harry's recent court appearance in London, where he appealed for the reinstatement for his 24-hour security has reignited discussions about a potential follow-up to his memoir, Spare.

During the hearing, parts of which were held privately due to national security concerns, Harry mentioned that his worst fears had been confirmed, through specific details remain undisclosed.

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker suggested that Harry's comments might hint at future revelations.

'Reason some of details are not read out in court was because it was national part of national security issues. While In an interview, Walker noted, 'Perhaps it was a bit of a veiled threat from Harry.'

This aligns with earlier statements from Harry, who revealed that he had ample material for more than one book. He previously stated that certain details were omitted to avoid further straining familial relationships.

While there has been no official confirmation, the combination of Harry's legal challenges and his past disclosures suggest a sequel to Spare remains a possibility.

To those unversed, Prince Harry moved to California along with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after the couple stepped down as working royals.

They have two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.