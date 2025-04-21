Meghan Markle makes unexpected gesture after Kate, William's announcement

Meghan Markle makes unexpected gesture after King Charles, Andrew reunion

Prince Harry's sweet wife Meghan Markle does not miss any opportunity to make headlines with her surprising move or gesture at public events and festivities.

The Duchess of Sussex went viral for her unexpected gesture after releasing her new video on Easter Sunday amid King Charles and Prince Andrew's reunion at Windsor.

The 43-year-old's stunning clip comes after The Prince and Princess of Wales announced to celebrate their Easter Sunday with kids.

The former Suits star was filmed looking shocked by unexpected visitors at her Montecito mansion, where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan shared the video on her official Instagram, showing a mother duck and her ducklings crossing near her home. In the video, she is seen in surprise at the unexpected visitors.

The Duchess captioned the video with meaningful words, writing: "Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love….and surprises!"

In the video, Prince Archie and Lilibet's mother is seen wearing white halter dress with a flared skirt and belt tied around her waist.