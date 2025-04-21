MCU star reveals fate of Mahershala Ali's 'Blade' film

Marvel Cinematic Universe star opens up about franchise's upcoming projects

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Delroy Lindo is opening up about the franchise’s upcoming projects, including the fate of Mahershala Ali’s Blade film.

The project, which was initially announced back in 2019, faced trouble when it was pushed back to September 2024 and further removed from the schedule of Disney releases.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lindo explained that he has left the project and its direction has completely shifted its focus.

He told the outlet, "When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input...and in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive.

“It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form. And then, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails."

This comes hot on the heels of Blade's cancellation, with Marvel citing frustration over the problematic project.

With a release date set for November 5, 2025, fans are wondering if the project will ever see the light of day.