Centre vows to address all of Sindh’s reservations on contentious canals project

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah. —PPI/AFP/File

In a bid to smooth out differences, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday assured Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon of addressing Sindh's concerns regarding the contentious canals project.

The assurance came during a second telephonic conversation, wherein both leaders agreed to continue consultations and move forward on resolving the matter amicably.

The Centre extended the offer of dialogue two days after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned that his party would part ways with the ruling coalition led by the PML-N, if the federal government failed to address its reservations over the controversial canals project.

The controversial canals project has become a bone of contention between the two major political parties, which are allies in the Centre.

The issue concerns the federal government’s plan to divert water from the Indus River by constructing six canals to irrigate the Cholistan desert — a project opposed by its key ally, the PPP, and several nationalist parties in the province.

According to government sources, the estimated cost of the Cholistan canal system is Rs211.4 billion, and through the project, thousands of acres of barren land can be used for agricultural purposes, and 400,000 acres of land can be brought under cultivation.

Almost all political and religious parties, nationalist groups and civil society organisations staged widespread rallies across Sindh against the controversial plan.

During today's call, Sanaullah said that all issues would be addressed through mutual understanding and dialogue.

He reiterated that under the Water Apportionment Accord, no province's water can be transferred to another province. "The issue of water distribution is administrative and technical in nature and will be resolved on the same grounds," he said.

The adviser assured that no province would be deprived of its rightful share and that all reservations would be addressed through an expanded consultative process.

In their first telephonic contact on April 20, Memon conveyed Sindh’s strong reservations regarding the controversial canals, stressing that the PPP and people of Sindh demand fair water distribution under the 1991 Water Accord.

He reiterated the province’s willingness to engage in talks with the federal government.

Sanaullah, on his part, emphasised dialogue over politics, calling for the matter to be resolved through consultation. He assured that the federal government respects the PPP's role in the federation and that no province's water can be diverted to another.











