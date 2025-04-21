Brooklyn Beckham under fire for missing Victoria's 51st birthday bash

Brooklyn Beckham leaves fans in awe with recent social media post

Brooklyn Beckham recently sparked speculation among fans with his latest post, shared shortly after his mother’s 51st birthday celebration.

The 26-year-old, who is the elder son of David and Victoria Beckham, uploaded a carousel of pictures from the Coachella music festival.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring chef posted pictures with his beloved wife, Nicola Peltz, as they enjoyed the music festival in Palm Springs alongside a group of friends.

The dump included a video that showed Brooklyn dancing playfully while playing snooker.

This post came shortly after Brooklyn failed to publicly wish his mother, Victoria, on her 51st birthday.

Additionally, he was not present at the lavish birthday celebration over the weekend, which was held at the family’s superyacht in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Beckham family shared heartwarming tributes to the former Spice Girl star on their respective handles.

Expressing gratitude for the birthday surprise, Victoria, 51, posted pictures from the yacht party, as well as from a luxury restaurant where she continued the celebrations in the evening.

She penned, “Thank you for making my birthday so special. My family and my friends, I love you all so much xxxxx.”

Brooklyn’s absence from his mother’s birthday follows the Beckham family’s failure to publicly wish him on his third wedding anniversary with Nicola.

For the unversed, Brooklyn’s constant absence from family events has fueled speculation about growing tensions within the family.