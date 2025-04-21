Tom Hardy opens about undergoing intense training for 'Havoc'

'Havoc' is slated to release on April 25

Tom Hardy, who is all set to bring in a storm with his upcoming film, has spoken about how challenging the role was.

Netflix backed film Havoc, starring Hardy, carries some really intense and intriguing action sequences as showcased in the trailer of the movie.

Even though, the action thriller is yet to be released, but it has already received its first set of reviews from critics, who call it ‘relentlessly brutal’. Meanwhile, there is one night club fight scene that is already creating a buzz.

While talking about his character 'Walker', Tom opened that he had to undergo strong training because he already had it figured out how intense the filming was going to be.

In conversation with Digital Spy, the Venom famed star added, "I trained a lot for it and I'm glad I did because it was intense enough to keep up with people who are very, very athletic, switched on and focused.”

He also thanked his body double, Jacob Tomuri for being a great support for him.

The 47-year-old continued, "The entire set is saturated with stunt performers whose job is literally to make people like me look better, anyway, and hold us up in what is their arena of expertise, but I really enjoyed being part of that."

Directed by The Raid creator Gareth Evans, Havoc is set to release on April 25.