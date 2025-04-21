Post Malone ends Coachella weekend 2 with star-studded set

Post Malone planned big for the final day of his performance at the Coachella weekend two.

The Circles crooner brought Ed Sheeran and Jelly Roll to conclude the event.

The Perfect singer stepped out on stage to sing the country version of Sunflower, originally a collaboration between Malone and Swae Lee.

Later Roll appeared out on stage for the collaborative performance of Loser.

Although the Congratulations singer acted surprised by Sheeran’s appearance, saying, "I didn’t even know he will come." their flawless delivery and two red cups ready on stage before the performance suggested otherwise.

As for Roll, fans can expect to see more of him alongside Malone, as he will be opening for Malone on his upcoming stadium tour, from April 29 to July 1.

"I’m so f---g grateful to be able to have the f---g opportunity to be able to go on tour with the kindest soul such as yourself," Malone said expressing his gratitude. "Thank you for coming out tonight and I love you and I can’t wait to kick some fu---g a--. You are the greatest m---f---r in the world.”