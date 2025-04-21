Meryl Streep, Martin Short prefer to keep their romance lowkey

Meryl Streep and Martin Short are trying to keep their romance lowkey.

An insider close to the stars revealed that the Mamma Mia! actress reached to Steve Martin last year to take on a role in his hit show, Only Murders in the Building.

Interestingly, Meryl character, aspiring actress Loretta later transitioned into the show’s anticipated fourth and fifth seasons.

The actress’ decade-long friendship with Martin also blossomed into a romance while working together in the series.

For the unversed, Meryl reportedly separated from her husband of nearly 40 years since 2017, while Martin lost his wife, Nancy, to cancer in 2010.

The source told OK! magazine, “Meryl and Martin have known each other about a decade but they became very close when they started filming the show together.”

“It slowly built into more than a friendship about a year ago,” said an insider.

The source mentioned that Meryl “thinks it’s silly to call Martin her boyfriend, and besides, she doesn’t think it’s anyone’s business”.

“What they have is special. It works for them,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Meryl reflected on her dynamic acting career in a latest interview.

“I remember as I was hovering around 40, I thought each movie would be my last, really,” explained the Little Women actress.

Meryl added, “I know life is short and I’m a lucky woman. In the end, it’s what feels right to you.”