Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner going strong with co-parenting relationship

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner going strong with co-parenting relation on Easter

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner still going strong with their co-parenting relationship.

On April 20, the 13 Going On 30 actress was reportedly spotted driving away from Ben’s residence after dropping her 13-year-old son, Samuel on occasion of Easter Sunday.

Later in the day, the Argo star and Samuel were seen leaving World Market, as Ben was carrying a tote bag.

In the photo shared via DailyMail.com, the Air actor looked relaxed as he enjoyed some quality bonding with his son.

Earlier in March, Ben discussed his co-parenting partnership with the Alias actress in an exclusive interview with British GQ.

“I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well,” said the 52-year-old.

According to Daily Mail, Jennifer “is deathly afraid of falling back in love with Ben”.

A source told the outlet that she “still has trust issues” with the actor after he slept with their children's nanny, Christine Ouzounian a decade ago.

“She loves Ben but is worried that he will crush her all over again,” said an insider.

The source added, “She doesn't want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama, plus she does not want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad.”