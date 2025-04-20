Justin Bieber's ex hospitalised amid abuse allegations against partner

Justin Bieber's rumoured partner Sahara Ray makes shocking revelation in recent post

Justin Bieber’s ex Sahara Ray has once again sparked curiosity among fans with a recent post, in which she revealed that the allegations she made against her fiancé were “false”.

The Australian model, who previously accused her fiancé Mike Dow of physical, sexual, and financial abuse, has recently stated that they were false and untrue.

Taking to Instagram, the model uploaded a story, explaining the situation and expressing regret for her previous statements.

She penned, “I want to thank everyone for their concern and for reaching out over the past week. I want to set the record straight – I posted things about my fiancé that weren’t true and were deeply hurtful to him. I’m so sorry for the hurt and confusion I caused – none of it ever actually happened.”

Reflecting on her mental state, Ray added, “When I made those posts, I was experiencing an episode that warped my perception of reality and led me to believe things that weren’t real. During my episode. I truly believed things had happened that didn’t – and it all very real. I was hospitalized and quickly realized that they didn’t happen. That’s not an excuse, just the truth. I’m working hard now to heal and to make sure something like this never happens again.”

Later in the note, Sahara, 32, apologised to her fiancé, saying, “To my fiancé, I’m truly sorry. And to everyone who saw those posts – thank you for giving me the chance to explain and make this right. I’m incredibly grateful to my family, friends, and this community who have stood by my while I work through this. Your support means the world to me right now. To those who personally know me and have reached out over the past week - sorry I've been slow to respond as I focus on heeling, but I promise I'll be in touch over the next few days.”

This comes on the heels of the blonde beauty sharing a series of disturbing posts, including one with the caption, “Somebody is trying to kill me. Please help me.”

The now-deleted content sparked speculation among her loved ones, who expressed concern about her mental health.

One fan wrote, “This is rly concerning hard to tell if she’s really in trouble or having a mental breakdown. I hope she’s okay.”

Sahara is widely known for her rumoured relationship with the Canadian singer Justin Bieber back in 2016.

For the unversed, Ray and Dow haven’t made any official announcement about their relationship status.