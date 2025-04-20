Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott seal romance rumours with first public kiss

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott seemingly locked the romance rumours by sharing a kiss publicly for the first time since stirring relationship speculations.

The former One Direction star did not shy away to give a passionate goodbye kiss to his new love interest in broad day light while on the streets of Los Angeles.

During the outing, the Steal My Girl singer sported a casual look in a black hoodie and joggers, and went without shoes as he said goodbye to his new love interest, who was heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, the Made in Chelsea beauty donned a blue tracksuit and white trainers, accesorising her outfit with a pair of trendy aviator shades.

Louis and Zara’s PDA-packed stunt comes a couple of weeks after their romance rumours began to swirl in March 2025.

Earlier this week the Love Island star and the Perfect singer went public with their romance as they were photographed walking hand in and and enjoying a romantic lunch date at Soho Beach House in Malibu.

Now, with the duo sharing a romantic kiss outside their luxury holiday rental as they parted ways, fans were left with no confusios, wishing the couple nothing but warm wishes as they take their relationship to the next level.