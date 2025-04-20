Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips mirror Prince William, Princess Kate with Easter absence

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips have joined Prince William and Princess Kate in skipping Easter service who have often attended previous royal Easter celebrations with their families.

Moreover, Zara's mother and King Charles hard-working sister Princess Anne marked Easter Sunday with a graceful appearance at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

It is pertinent to mention that Peter and Zara were recently spotted in Bahrain alongside their cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Interestingly, Beatrice and Eugenie returned in time to attend the Windsor service, adding a youthful presence to the occasion.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were absent from this year's gathering, choosing to prioritise family time privately at their Norfolk residence.

However, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were among the senior royal members to attend the annual tradition.