BTS leader RM speaks out after Jin reunites with Coldplay

BTS Jin delights fans with first concert after military discharge

BTS leader RM reacted to band member Jin’s heartwarming reunion with British rock band Coldplay ahead of the planned BTS comeback in 2026.

Jin, 32, shared a picture of himself and Chris Martin exchaning a deep bow with each other on stage during the rock band’s Seoul stop, which marked the K-pop sensation’s first ever concert since his military discharge.

"Don’t you dare?" he captioned the Instagram post to which RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, replied in the comment section. "I’m touched," he wrote, per the social media plarform’s translation.

The 30-year-old singer was touched with the Coldplay frontman’s respectful gesture towards Jin as bowing is a significant tradition in Korean culture, primarily used to show respect, gratitude, and apology.

It's a common way to greet, thank, or express remorse, and notably the depth of the bow often reflects the level of respect and sincerity.

This wasn’t the only moment that won over BTS ARMY. On stage, Martin, 48, playfully asked Jin to introduce himself, to which Jin replied, "My team is BTS."

"We’re Coldplay, the second-best band in the world," he joked, crediting the K-pop band as, "BTS might be number one!"

Jin humbly responded, "Oh no, I don’t think so."

During the duo’s latest reunion, two years after they shared the stage in 2022 at a Coldplay concert in Argentina, they treated fans with the rendition of The Astronaut and My Universe.