Brave faced King Charles attends Easter service amid cancer treatment

King Charles makes resilient Easter appearance amid cancer treatment as Royals gathered at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The monarch, 76, is joined by Queen Camilla and other several members of the Royal Family.

The traditional Easter Matins, held at the historic 15th-century chapel in Berkshire, welcomed a strong turnout, including Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, reported GB News.

This public engagement was particularly significant for the ailing monarch as he continues his ongoing cancer treatment. The royal couple was warmly greeted by well-wishers who gathered to mark the annual celebration at Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were absent from the service, choosing instead to spend quality time with their three children-Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis-at their Norfolk residence. The family-focused decision comes ahead of the children's return to school, following a quiet recovery for the Princess, who is now in remission after her cancer diagnosis.

Just last month, King Charles briefly experienced side effects from treatment, leading to a short observation stay at the London Clinic. Despite health struggles, his Easter appearance stood as a symbol of strength and continuity for the monarchy.