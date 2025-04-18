King Charles receives key message from US after William's big announcement

King Charles receives key message from Donald Trump ahead of meeting at Palace

King Charles received an important message from the United States after his son Prince William sparked reactions with a new appointment.

For the unversed, the royal family is set to host US President Donald Trump for a historic state visit at Buckingham Palace.

The prominent political figure revealed details about his important meeting with the monarch and expressed his admiration for the royals in his latest statement.

Trump is said to have confirmed that his second state visit to the UK will take place in September.

In conversation with reporters in the Oval Office, he said, "I was invited by the King and the country – great country. They’re going to do a second, as you know, a second fest. That’s what it is: a fest, and it’s beautiful, and it’s the first time it's ever happened to one person. And the reason is we have two separate terms, and it’s an honour."

The president called King Charles his "friend" and said that he has "great respect" for him, for the Prince of Wales and their family.

"And I think they’re setting a date for September," Trump stated.

It is pertinent to note that the US president issued a fresh update about his UK visit after William appointed his former aide Jason Knauf, a new CEO of The Earthshot Prize.

Notably, Jason, previously accused Meghan Markle of bullying but the Duchess of Sussex denied the allegations.