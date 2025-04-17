Cynthia Erivo reflects on her bond with Ariana Grande on ‘Wicked’ set

Cynthia Erivo talks about working with Ariana Grande on set of 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo shared what it is like working with Ariana Grande while filming Wicked and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

The Harriet star made an appearance at the Canva’s annual Canva Create event where she told the audience that singing with Grande is "is really exhilarating and a little bit addictive."

Erivo continued, "There's a wonderful synergy when you're working with a person who gets it, and they can look in your eyes and know exactly what you need, when you need it, without you having to say it."

The Worst of Me singer said that "vulnerability and good listening" between the two of them is what made the songs an instant hit.

Speaking about their connection even after the filming was completed, Erivo noted that the two of them had a BFF language that allowed them to support each other even on the longest of days on press tour.

"There were days where it's like, 'I'm exhausted and I don't really have it today,' and she'd be like, 'Well, I've got it. What's the word we need to use?'" Erivo recalled from their press tour.

Similarly, on days when Grande needed support, Erivo use to be there to back her up.

Recently, Erivo and Grande attended the Cinema con 2025 in Las Vegas with Wicked’s director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt to present new footage from upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good.

The film is slated for release on November 21, 2025.