How A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s son RZA contributed to rapper’s fatherhood?

A$AP Rocky on fatherhood

A$AP Rocky is fully embracing new fatherhood—and according to him, the “dad swag” is real and thriving.

In a candid and lighthearted chat with Vogue posted on April 15, the rapper opened up about how life has changed since welcoming his first son with Rihanna.

“I could justify doing things, like not going to the club or just leaving after five minutes, and s--t like that,” Rocky shared. “Doing old people s--t just for the sake of it.”

The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, said becoming a father gave him a fresh excuse to embrace a more chill lifestyle. And he’s not mad about it.

“I act tired and I don’t even be tired,” he laughed. “I’m like, ‘Oh my back hurt, let me sit down.’ Dad swag on full. They can’t f--k with me, man.”

It’s clear Rocky isn’t just adjusting to parenthood—he’s absolutely owning it.

“I think becoming a father helped me just get my dad swag bag,” he said. “I’m really on that. That’s what I do. I’m on that dad swag. I love it.”

With two boys now running the show at home—3-year-old RZA and 21-month-old Riot—the rapper has gotten a front-row seat to their blossoming personalities. And yes, they’re already showing signs of sibling dynamics. “The older one, he stays to himself—he likes his books,” Rocky shared. As for little Riot? “He likes to take stuff from his brother so his brother can chase him.”

Between the backaches, bedtime books, and brotherly chases, A$AP Rocky isn’t just in his dad era—he’s thriving in it.