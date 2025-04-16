Penn Badgley reflects on the downsides of immense 'fame'

'You' season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on April 24

Penn Badgley has opened about the distress fame brings in one’s life.

The 38-year-old became known at the age of 20 after starring in hit TV series Gossip Girls that first aired in 2007.

His popularity has increased to a different level ever since he has starred in Netflix’s thriller series, You.

But Badgley is not someone who enjoys fame. He believes being in the public eye is quite 'unnatural'.

While reflecting on the cons of being a celebrity, the Easy A actor opened that one has to 'really grapple' with the extreme privileges that recognition brings in.

"[Fame is] extremely unnatural, just the way that people want to relate to you. It’s not a new idea that fame has all these nefarious dimensions to it”, he added.

While speaking with The Guardian, Penn continued, "And in order to even appreciate or utilize the privileges that come with it, one has to really grapple with the ways in which it’s completely disabled parts of you or your life, or your relationship to others and society.”

He says that ‘privileges and sacrifices are both extreme and obscene, and so you have to take them both.’

Work wise, Badgley is all set to return as Joe Goldberg in finale season of You, which is coming out on April 24.