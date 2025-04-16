Sean Diddy Combs regains strength ahead of May trial

Sean Diddy Combs strengthens legal team ahead of May trial

Sean Diddy Combs has strengthened his legal team ahead of trial as Atlanta-based attorney Brian Steel has joined his defence, bringing fresh expertise.

The attorney, known for representing rapper Young Thug, is set to defend him in his upcoming trial on sex-trafficking and racketeering charges.

Steel submitted paperwork to the United States District Court on Tuesday, April 15, to secure his spot as counsel before the trial begins in May.

According to an official document obtained by Dailymail.com, Steel told the court, “I am a member in good standing of the Bar of the State of Georgia and there are no pending disciplinary proceedings against me in any state or federal court. I have never been convicted of a felony.

“I have never been disbarred or denied admission or readmission by any court. I have been administratively suspended (then reinstated) and censured (but then vindicated) by courts and provide the facts and circumstances surrounding those instances in the attached the affidavit pursuant to Local Rule 1.3.”

Combs was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2024 and is set to stand trial on May 5.