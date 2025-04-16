James Marsden books new major project with Olivia Munn

Your Friends & Neighbors, starring Olivia Munn and Jon Hamm, has tapped a new addition to feature in the show’s second season.

Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday, April 15, that James Marsden, who is known for playing Cyclops in the X-Men (2000), has entered the neighbourhood as a series regular following the premiere of season one.

The cast announcement on X (formerly Twitter) excited the series’ fans, with one saying, "James and Jon could it get any better."

"This show is hilarious…I hope he’s stealing with him lol," referring to Hamm’s role as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, who steals from his neighbours in the show.

Meanwhile, a third fan posted a GIF of the Sonic cartoon saying "Woo Hoo" excitedly as the Sonic the Hedgehog voice star joined the project.

While Your Friends & Neighbors, which was renewed for a new season in November, is currently filming the second season, the production company kept Marsden’s character details under wraps.

Notably, the season one ensemble consists of Munn, Hamm, Aimee Carrero, Amanda Peet, Donovan Colan, Eunice Bae, Hoon Lee, Iabel Gravitt, Lena Hall and Mark Tallman.

As of yet, only the Enchanted actor has been welcomed for a second season, and no new name has been dropped.

the 51-year-old actor nabbed the latest role fresh out of Hulu’s Paradise, in which he starred opposite Sterling K. Brown.

Marsden's recent credits include Dead to Me, Knox Goes Away, and Sonic The Hedgehog 3.