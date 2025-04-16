Princess Beatrice’s husband gives nod to royal family after special visit

After welcoming their second child, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took a special trip for the first time as they joined close members of the family.

The royal cousins and their significant others had reunited for an exciting visit abroad on Sunday at the F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain. The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were also joined by Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Edoardo is known not to share personal photos and uses his social media account to promote his real estate business. However, in a rare turn of event, the property development expert shared two photos from the event.

Edo had added the photo to a highlight on his Instagram account labelled “FAMILY”, making it the first time he’s included his in-laws in the collection.

However, he didn’t include photos of Beatrice’s other family members at the race.

Zara was present with her husband Mike Tindall while Peter was accompanied by his new girlfriend. Peter — who divorced wife Autumn Kelly in 2021 is now dating paediatric nurse Harriet Sperling — also brought along his children: Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13.

For the event, Beatrice was dressed in an expensive Sezane ‘Silvana’ dress in a bold Ecru and Green graphic print. Meanwhile, Eugenie was dressed in a ruched forest green ensemble.