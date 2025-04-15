Ryan Reynolds' 'surprise' apology sparks curiosity amid Blake Lively drama

Ryan Reynolds apologises to old friend and partner amid 'It Ends With Us' feud

Ryan Reynolds is apologizing to his long-time friend and partner Rob McElhenney for cropping him out of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The 48-year-old, embroiled in several It Ends With Us lawsuits alongside his wife Blake Lively, took to Instagram on April 14 to offer a heartfelt birthday apology to his friend.

Posting a round-up of videos on McElhenney’s special day, Ryan wrote in the caption, “I’m submitting this to the International Film Festival of Wales, Short Films category. Happy birthday, @robmcelhenney.”

In the video's opening, the Green Lantern actor admitted feeling more than 'mortified' for cutting his friend out of the acclaimed film.

He said, “Robert, happy birthday! My god, another year, another trip around the old Keith Moon. God, so many highs, and so many lows.

“Incredible highs with you doing a cameo in the Deadpool film… and incredible lows with you being cut out of the Deadpool film. Now to make up for that, for your birthday this year, we’ve inserted you into many of my other films, all of which are available at your local blockbuster or wherever Laserdisc is sold.”

For the unversed, the actor had attempted to fit It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star into Deadpool & Wolverine, but ultimately cut the scene as it didn't quite fit the film's narrative.