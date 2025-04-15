Jennifer Garner’s emotional moment revisiting past with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent 13 years together as a couple, raising three kids who’ve grown up in the spotlight right alongside them.

The former couple has 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina and 13-year-old Samuel. While Affleck and Garner try to keep their kids out of the public eye, they can’t help but share little glimpses of their private life every now and then.

The Family Switch star shared a video on her Instagram account, giving a quiet yet exciting hint of how much her kids have grown.

In the video, Jennifer spins with her cat Moose and in the background, a height chart reveals just how much her kids have grown over the years.

Fans were excited to get another peek into the fun and real life at Casa Garner, filled with laughs and heart. One user wrote: "The behind the scenes look is so real."

"Extra fluffy and patient," plus: "I love that you have a cat named Moose… makes sense that he doesn't care," another one shared.

In 2019, Jennifer Garner bought the property for $7.4 million and turned it into her dream home, blending farmhouse charm with modern glamour and cosy, family-friendly vibe.