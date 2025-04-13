Prince William breaks Royal mold with Prince George with bold new move

Prince William's recent decision to take Prince George to France during the half-term break has been applauded by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son were spotted cheering on Aston villa as they faced Paris Saint Germain in a Champions league clash.

Their shared joy, especially as Aston Villa scored the opening goal, highlighted the strong bond between father and son.

Fitzwilliams praised the outing, telling GB News: 'It's very good for George, going to Paris in that way and seeing some of other matched they have been together. It's important for the royal image that you have this balance between showing who you are and then certain events that are more formal.'

He also noted the contrast in parenting skills, adding: Charles did not project the sort of exuberance that William is passing on to George. This is a new persona within the Royal family.'

Last month, William even visited Villa's training ground en route to a royal engagement.