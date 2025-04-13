King Charles, Queen Camilla surprised with anniversary tribute upon UK return

The royal couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9 during their Italy state visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla returned from their successful state visit to Italy to a touching surprise in Scotland: a musical tribute in honour of their 20th wedding anniversary.

According to The Daily Mail, the royal couple attended a Sunday service at Crathie Kirk in Aberdeenshire, where a brand-new piece of music, The Weather Of My Being, was performed to mark the occasion.

Written by Paul Mealor, the composition was inspired by the King and Queen’s connection to nature, literature, and Scotland.

The emotional performance was part of the couple’s first public appearance since landing back in the UK.

The King and Queen’s four-day visit to Italy was widely hailed as a success. Highlights included a standing ovation for Charles in the Italian Parliament and a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

They also marked their wedding anniversary, which falls on April 9, by attending a banquet in Rome.

Back in the UK, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch intends to continue a full schedule of royal duties, including upcoming State Visits.

“I think the State Visit has achieved all its objectives,” a Palace spokesperson said, noting the significance of strengthening ties with Italy.