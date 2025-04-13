Prince Harry security row takes major turn as ex-security chief speaks up

Prince Harry has found himself in the centre of controversy once again as the Duke of Sussex made shocking claims about the royal family in his latest interview.

The Duke of Sussex – who wrapped his two-day legal proceedings in London regarding his appeal against the UK Home Office for police protection – made some shocking claims about the real reason behind downgrading his security by the royal family.

In an interview, Harry said that his security privilege was taken away in order to force him to stay in the royal fold. He also heavily implied Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) targetted him with “inferior treatment” and that only his father King Charles can resolve the matter.

However, former head of Scotland Yard’s Royal Protection, Dai Davies, slammed Harry for “talking complete nonsense” and dubbed the claims as “bizarre”.

Davies said that Harry has been “given a liaison officer who has access to the most up to date intelligence reports”

“This person will deal with Harry’s own security people who are extremely capable. The idea that he needs 24/7-armed protection is ridiculous – s o too is the idea that Britain is unsafe for him,” he continued.

“This new argument that he is advancing is frankly bizarre. It was a Ravec decision, pure and simple – nothing to do with the Royal Family.”

Moreover, a highly placed source told Mail on Sunday that they are hearing the argument for the first time.

“We don’t recall Prince Harry or his lawyers making that argument at the time,” they said. “Remember, the decision to scale back security was discussed at the time with Harry and his lawyers, but nothing like that was said.”

The insider maintained that it was a “professional decision”. While Ravec would have consulted the head of the Royal Family – Queen Elizabeth at the time – the late monarch “would not have got involved”.

The source added, “This is an unusual thing for Prince Harry to say now.”

The verdict for Prince Harry's security appeal is yet to be revealed after the two-day court hearing concluded on Wednesday.