Gigi Hadid reacts to fan comment about daughter Khai’s privacy

Gigi Hadid responded to a fan comment about her and former One Direction star Zayn Maik’s only daughter, Khai Malik.

On Friday, April 11, the supermodel offered a rare glimpse of her four-year-old daughter in her "quarterly" photo dump.

Among other pictures, two of the slides featured the toddler riding a bicycle and doing tracing activities in her workbook—of course, with different angles keeping her face out of the spotlight.

In the comments section of her Instagram post, one fan wrote, "Even without showing her face, we can feel how loved and special Khai is."

Gigi, 29, reacted to the supportive comment with deep gratitude, saying, "This means alot," with a smiley.

The Vogue star and Zayn, 32, consciously decided to keep their daughter Khai’s identity private to respect her future choices and allow her to enjoy a normal childhood.

"You know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media," the protective mother wrote on her Instagram Stories in 2021. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

At the time, the new mom also made a public plea to fans and media outlets, asking them to blur Khai’s face in any photos taken during public outings.

While Zayn’s ex has maintained Khai’s privacy, she occasionally shares glimpses of her daughter with fans.

"I don't think it would be fully genuine to post nothing of Khai," she told Vogue in her April cover story, emphasising that she wants to balance being open with her followers and protecting her daughter.

For the unversed, Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020 during their six-year-long on-again-off-again relationship.