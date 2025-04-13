‘Harry Potter’ star Nick Moran shocking health update revealed

Nick Moran was rushed to hospital after 'life-threatening' spinal surgery

Nick Moran, who played Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows film, was recently rushed to hospital for a health scare.

His friend Terry Stone, host of Criminal Connection podcast, in conversation with The Daily Mail said that the Creation Stories actor was adamant on ignoring neck pain until his girlfriend forced him see the doctor.

Upon being examined he was told he needed an "emergency operation" because his situation was "life-threatening."

The doctors warned Moran that he might not be able to talk or walk unless he had the surgery.

Giving an update on his health after the surgery, Stone said, "He's not in the best of health, but when he came out of the operation I was like 'thank god' because I think he'd decided he'd rather not walk or talk than die."

The podcaster continued, "He's speaking now, which is a good sign, but he's shuffling around like a 100-year-old and has a neck brace on and taking it easy."

The actor’s representative also shared details on Moran’s health to the People magazine.

"Nick had surgery a little over a week and a half ago and is home walking, talking and making a full recovery," the rep says.

The representative also revealed that the Moran will soon be working on his next film and he "like to thank all of the well-wishers and assure them that he is well and appreciative of their support."