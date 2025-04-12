Gigi Hadid shares sweet glimpse into mother-daughter outing

Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Gigi Hadid spends quality time with daughter

Gigi Hadid, known for sporadic social media uploads, has delighted fans by giving a rare glimpse into the mother-daughter's activities.

Bradley Cooper's girlfriend shared rare photos of her four-year-old daughter whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, giving a glimpse into their life.

However, the 29-year-old has continued to hide her face on social media.

Despite that Hadid put up pictures of her daughter nevertheless as she had shared with Vogue in April cover story, "I don't think it would be fully genuine to post nothing of Khai'.

The supermodel had continued, "But I also don't want to put anything up that would take away from her privacy and her peace."

Hadid captioned the post as "I'm sorry I dump quarterly I think it's just how my brain works lol. This is what we did while the snow melted…"

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik stayed in on-again-off-again relationship for around six years. The Victoria Secret model gave birth to her daughter Khai in September 2020.