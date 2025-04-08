Rihanna on the road to motherhood again: Speculation

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's brood to expand in near future?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem to be focusing on their family life after the rapper was found not guilty in assault case.

The mother of two has lately fueled pregnancy speculation with her choice of clothes for her recent outing.

The Fenty Beauty founder, as reported by Daily Mail, was seen wearing baggy clothes raising fans' eyebrows.

The outlet shared that the 37-year-old donned loose-fitting grey tracksuit as she went to Bristol Farms in Los Angeles to run some errands.

The Diamonds crooner could be seen gathering grocery items mentioned on a list that she was referring to as she strolled around the store.

What added more evidence to the ongoing rumour was her appetite as she munched on a pack of snacks while doing grocery shopping.

Being the fashion diva she is, Rihanna carried 'colorful Louis Vuitton purse' and accessorized her look with 'elegant necklace containing glimmering lilac beads and a crystal'.

For the unversed, the Love On The Brain singer and the Taylor Swif hitmaker share two sons: RZA (2), Riot (1).