Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell celebrate parenthood with glamorous red carpet appearance

Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell step out after welcoming their first born

Lily Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell were spotted at the Breakthrough Awards on Saturday, following the birth of their first child.

The Emily in Paris actress and Charlie, 41, garnered attention for their elegant appearance as they posed for a photo on the red carpet.

Lily, 36, was seen wearing a long, shimmery black skirt paired with a black top and strappy black high heels.

Additionally, the American actress wore minimal makeup and accessorised with sparkling silver jewellery.

Charlie, the Windfall director, looked dashing in a smart black tuxedo paired with loafers.

The couple made their appearance after announcing the birth of their daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, on social media.

They shared a glimpse of their newborn, who was born on January 31, along with an adorable caption.

Taking to Instagram, they penned, “Welcome to the centre of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate ad everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again.”

On the professional front, the Inheritance star is set to reprise her role as Emily Cooper in the fifth season of Emily in Paris.

For the unversed, Lily and Charlie have been married since September 2021.