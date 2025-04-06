Camila Cabello, Henry Junior Chalhoub far more serious in their relationship

Camila Cabello has recently grown more serious in her relationship with billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “They been together more than six months.”

“Camila really likes her privacy,” said an insider.

Another source revealed, “Camila and Henry are pretty much joined at the hip these days.”

The source added, “She’s head over heels in love with him!”

Camila was previously linked with Shawn Mendes for a few years but they split in 2021.

Earlier in 2024, the Havana crooner appeared on Call Her Daddy podcast shared if she would reunite with her former boyfriend.

“I, personally, I think it’s known, I’m a fan. I am kind of impulsive in that way, I would say.”

“If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that,” continued the songstress.

Camila mentioned, “I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”

Reflecting on getting back together with Shawn for a brief period, Camila noted that it “was a fun moment”.

“But it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good,’” added Camila.