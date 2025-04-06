Elton John makes musical return to ‘SNL’ after new album release

Elton John takes over ‘SNL’ as musical guest after more than 10 years

Elton John joined Brandi Carlile as musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, where the two put on an exciting performance.

The 78-year-old legendary musician released a collaborative album with Carlile, Who Believes in Angels?, and they belted out one of the tracks, Little Richard’s Bible, on Saturday, April 5th.

Jack Black appeared as the host in the latest episode of the weekend show, and the musician duo returned to sing the titular song of their LP.

This appearance marked John’s return to SNL after more than 10 years. The Your Song hitmaker last appeared as a host and musical guest in April 2011.

Whereas it was Carlile’s third time on the show, after she served as a musical guest in October 2021, and then in December 2022.

John and Carlile first got to know each other in 2009, when the songstress wrote John a letter requesting him to play her song Caroline on piano.

The interaction turned into a friendship between the two and they came together to work on various projects throughout the years.

Previously in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, John declared that he “needed” Carlile to work with him, "I needed her talent, her energy, her humor and her brilliant lyrics," he said at the time.