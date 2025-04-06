Justin Bieber, wife Hailey confirm no trouble in paradise with ‘Yummy’ date

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber gave a cold splash to all the marriage trouble rumours with a Yummy date night.

Page Six reported that the couple, who welcomed their first baby together, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, stepped out to grab some ice cream on Friday, April 4.

The Baby singer and the Rhode Skin founder put on a united front, braving the marital issues speculations surrounding their six years of wedding.

The two, joined by Family Fued host Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey, bought the sweet delight at a Cold Stone Creamery in Los Angeles.

The Stuck With U singer appeared shirtless, wearing only a bright red jacket paired with baggy khaki pants.

Meanwhile, his beloved wife cuts a stylish look in a black jacket and matching pants.

Trouble in paradise was stirred earlier this week when eagle-eyed fans spotted that Hailey, 28, unfollowed her husband on Instagram in the wake of his concerning posts.

However, a source clarified on Monday that it was a glitch on the social media app, and the model didn’t make any such move.

Notably, this wasn’t the first time Justin and Hailey had encountered such a situation. In January, she had been unfollowed from the Sorry singer’s account. He later explained, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife."