Dolly Parton makes unusual admission about her 'trashy' and 'artificial' look

Dolly Parton, who has been open about her plastic surgeries, embraces her unique aesthetic

Dolly Parton has never been one to shy away from her signature glammed-up look.

In a new interview with WWD on April 1, the queen of country music, 79, opened up about her lifelong love of bold beauty while discussing her new fashion collaboration with Khloé Kardashian’s brand, Good American.

“They called this lady ‘trash’ because she wore too much makeup, big hair, red nails, high heels, short skirts and all of that, but when I was little, that impressed me,” she shared.

For Parton, looking “cheap” has always been the goal.

“I want to look a little bit, you know, trashy,” she said, clarifying that she means it in an “artificial” and playful way. “I like the overdone. I like the bleached hair.”

Her eye-catching style extends to her Good American collection, which features rhinestone-studded high-waisted pants, bootcut jeans, gingham tops, and matching vests.

“I hope [people] will feel they look good, and it’ll give them a little confidence and a little flair,” she said. “Got a little Dolly in there.”

Even at home, Parton keeps up her signature look. “I’ll wear very comfortable clothes [every day],” she said, but she still makes sure to do her hair and makeup. “If I think somebody’s coming, then I can put on a pair of earrings or a little string silver necklace.”